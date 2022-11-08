Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 106,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,515,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.73. 55,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day moving average of $192.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

