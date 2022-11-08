Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires 103,881 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 7.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 111,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,073. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

