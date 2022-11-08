Verasity Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

