Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.73 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 12.7 %

Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 100,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,229. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.05. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,997. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

