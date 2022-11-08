Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,702 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.