Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

