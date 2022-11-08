Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.17. 20,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,148. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.86 and a 200 day moving average of $207.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.