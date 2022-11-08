Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

