Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Boosted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,021,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

