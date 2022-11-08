Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

VWO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 470,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,541. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

