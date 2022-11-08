Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 146,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.