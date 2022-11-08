Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.13. 280,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 549,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

