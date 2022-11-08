Vai (VAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $115,809.00

Vai (VAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Vai has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00005229 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $55.89 million and $115,809.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

