UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.79.

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get UWM alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UWM by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 571,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Price Performance

UWMC stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. UWM has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $366.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.05.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.