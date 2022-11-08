Utrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.84 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $59.77 million and $4.84 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00560425 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,786.81 or 0.29191632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

