UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.26. 57,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $516.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

