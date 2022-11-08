Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $461.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Unisys updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Unisys stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 343,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Unisys has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 62.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 746,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 286,957 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 278.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Unisys by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

