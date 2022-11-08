Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of UFI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.81. 468,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,351. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 million, a P/E ratio of -75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.15 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Unifi by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Unifi by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

