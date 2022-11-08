UBS Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

ETR G1A opened at €37.57 ($37.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($48.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

