Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.27 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.21.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
