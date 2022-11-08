Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.47

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 1909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

