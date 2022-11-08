Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.00

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $25.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.61 or 0.07495862 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00085969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

