TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at BTIG Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

TRUE traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. 25,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $157.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.24. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 382,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

