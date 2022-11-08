Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

TRIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $347.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 668,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

