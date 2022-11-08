Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 89,595 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,595 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.06. 169,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

