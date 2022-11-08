Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 74,979 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,979 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.26. 48,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

