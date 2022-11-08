Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Trex makes up about 6.0% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trex worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Trex stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

