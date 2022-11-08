Trevor James Cassidy Sells 3,750 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68.
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
CNQ stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$82.48. 2,300,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,491. The stock has a market cap of C$95.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$48.42 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.62.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.0190549 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Recommended Stories
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.