Trevor James Cassidy Sells 3,750 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,898,643.68.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$82.48. 2,300,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,491. The stock has a market cap of C$95.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$48.42 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.62.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.0190549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

