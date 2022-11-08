Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. The stock had a trading volume of 91,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

