Toncoin Hits One Day Volume of $19.26 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00008429 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.81 billion and $19.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,604.79 or 1.00092281 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00041799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00235481 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.650645 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $16,567,718.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

