Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

