Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 200,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial

About Genworth Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

