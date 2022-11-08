Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $316.47 million and $18.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00086901 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00069474 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001997 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014790 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025332 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006592 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000174 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
