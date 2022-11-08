TheStreet Upgrades Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $27,124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 581,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

