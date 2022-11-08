Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.25. 5,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. The firm has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,539,394. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

