Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 21,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 614,739 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.05.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $723.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
