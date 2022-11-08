Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 21,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 614,739 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 6.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after buying an additional 2,833,254 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $1,953,000.

The firm has a market cap of $723.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

