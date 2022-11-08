The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 35,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

About Western Union

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

