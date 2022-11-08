The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Trading 2.8% Higher

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. 733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

