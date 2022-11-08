The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

TJX Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $407,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 42.5% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.