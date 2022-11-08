The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$47.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $47.00 price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 1,020,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

