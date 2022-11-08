The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$47.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $47.00 price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.
Pfizer Stock Performance
NYSE PFE traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 1,020,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
