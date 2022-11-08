The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $43.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.45.

NYSE:SPR opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

