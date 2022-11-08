The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. set a €230.00 ($230.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($230.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of VOW3 traded up €3.28 ($3.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €136.36 ($136.36). 1,081,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($195.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

