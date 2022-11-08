The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after buying an additional 1,260,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

KO remained flat at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.