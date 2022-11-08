The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BA traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.31. 135,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383,334. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

