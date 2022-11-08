Texas Permanent School Fund Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 20.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 43.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $258.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

