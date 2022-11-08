Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 2.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $40,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $24,727,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $18,930,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $28.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,686.39. 689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,077. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,978.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,721.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,718.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.