TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.58 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $344.98 million and $18.58 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00085283 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00067770 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001923 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014351 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024572 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006385 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,941,914 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
