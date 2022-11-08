Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

Teradata Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TDC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,632. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 5,917.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 24.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

