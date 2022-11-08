TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.90.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,448. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.55. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$26.30 and a 1-year high of C$34.65.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.