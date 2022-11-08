TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

